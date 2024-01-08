EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback

08.01.2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Beelen, 8 January 2024



Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification



In the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024, a total of 19,231 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:



Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 01.01.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00 02.01.2024 3,546 18.66 XETRA 66,153.50 03.01.2024 5,290 17.89 XETRA 94,636.42 04.01.2024 5,257 17.55 XETRA 92,257.52 05.01.2024 5,138 17.73 XETRA 91,120.84

1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 5 January 2024 amounts to 134,240 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399