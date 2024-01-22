EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback

Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information



22.01.2024 / 14:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Beelen, 22 January 2024



Purchase of own shares – 9th interim notification



In the period from 15 January 2024 up to and including 19 January 2024, a total of 19,957 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 15 January 2024 up to and including 19 January 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:



Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 15.01.2024 1,731 17.93 XETRA 31,043.28 16.01.2024 5,101 17.69 XETRA 90,259.40 17.01.2024 4,749 17.03 XETRA 80,881.22 18.01.2024 4,417 17.04 XETRA 75,246.34 19.01.2024 3,959 16.98 XETRA 67,219.96

1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 19 January 2024 amounts to 174,024 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399