11.03.2024 13:02:23
EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 11 March 2024
Purchase of own shares – 16th interim notification
In the period from 4 March 2024 up to and including 8 March 2024, a total of 8,628 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 4 March 2024 up to and including 8 March 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 8 March 2024 amounts to 283,674 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
11.03.2024 CET/CEST
