EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback

Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information



13.05.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Beelen, 13 May 2024



Purchase of own shares – 25th interim notification



In the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024, a total of 16,724 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 06.05.2024 4,112 17.22 XETRA 70,813.38 07.05.2024 3,866 16.96 XETRA 65,554.32 08.05.2024 3,681 17.36 XETRA 63,900.30 09.05.2024 3,781 17.53 XETRA 66,264.62 10.05.2024 1,284 17.82 XETRA 22,880.24 1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to 461.983 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399 Beelen, 13 May 2024Purchase of own shares – 25th interim notificationIn the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024, a total of 16,724 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.The total number of shares purchased in the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:1 Excl. acquisition costsThe total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to 461.983 shares.The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/Aumann AGDieselstrasse 648361 BeelenGermanyTel +49 2586 888 7800Fax +49 2586 888 7805ir@aumann.comwww.aumann.comExecutive BoardSebastian Roll (CEO)Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)Supervisory BoardGert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)Christoph WeiglerDr.-Ing. Saskia WesselCourt of registrationMünster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

