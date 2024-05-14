|
14.05.2024 17:43:37
EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 14 May 2024
Purchase of own shares – 26th interim notification / final report
On 13 May 2024, a total of 1.298 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on 13 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 13 May 2024. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 22 November 2023 until and including 13 May 2024 amounts to 463,281 shares. This corresponds to 3.04% of the share capital of Aumann AG. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average EUR 17.2681 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total price of EUR 7,999,987.22.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
14.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1903081 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumann AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aumann AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aumann AG
|17,60
|0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes legen zu -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.