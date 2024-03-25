EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / CLIQ Digital - Disclosure Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024

Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information



25.03.2024 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 25 March 2024: In the period from 18 März 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024, a total of 14,500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

in shares Average price (Euro) 18.03.2024 2,918 17.5192 19.03.2024 4,029 17.3919 20.03.2024 2,850 17.0063 21.03.2024 3,000 17.1792 22.03.2024 1,703 16.8205

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 49,400 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.