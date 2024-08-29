EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 26/08/2024, 12:50 CET/CEST - TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2024 09:20:13

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT AG / Share buyback
Correction of a release from 26/08/2024, 12:50 CET/CEST - TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

99th Interim Report

 

Stuttgart, Germany, August 26, 2024. In the period from August 19, 2024 until and including August 23, 2024 a number of 16,503 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
August 19, 2024 4,582 10.3347
August 20, 2024 2,177 10.0860
August 21, 2024 4,077 10.7707
August 22, 2024 4,242 10.6927
August 23, 2024 1,425 10.5831

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including August 23, 2024 amounts to 1,350,340 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
