|
23.10.2023 08:41:14
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 3
Linz, 23 October 2023 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 4 October 2023 as part of its share buyback program announced in the disclosure of 29 September 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 16 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 4,578 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since 4 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023 thus amounts to 12,506 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.
Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
23.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1754363 23.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:41
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08:41
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fabasoft AGmehr Analysen
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|01.03.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|24.11.21
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|01.03.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|24.11.21
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|29.08.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|01.03.22
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|24.11.21
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|25.09.17
|Fabasoft Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fabasoft AG
|17,85
|-1,92%