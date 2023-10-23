Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 08:41:14

EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

23.10.2023 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 3

Linz, 23 October 2023 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 4 October 2023 as part of its share buyback program announced in the disclosure of 29 September 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 16 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 4,578 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
16/10/2023 902 17.584978 15,861.65
17/10/2023 158 17.865190 2,822.70
18/10/2023 1,180 18.154661 21,422.50
19/10/2023 1,175 18.229957 21,420.20
20/10/2023 1,163 18.558942 21,584.05

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since 4 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023 thus amounts to 12,506 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.

 

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

 

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)


23.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1754363  23.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754363&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fabasoft AG 17,85 -1,92% Fabasoft AG

