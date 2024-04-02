|
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 93. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 93. Interim Announcement
Mannheim – April 2, 2024 – In the period from March 25, 2024, until and including March 29, 2024, 12,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 50,336 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 29, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,410,950 preference shares and 3,450,239 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 02/04/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|45,36
|-0,53%