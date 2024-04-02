EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 93. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



02.04.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 93. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 2, 2024 – In the period from March 25, 2024, until and including March 29, 2024, 12,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 50,336 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/03/2024 217 45.58 AQEU 27/03/2024 1,386 45.63 CEUX 27/03/2024 538 45.62 TQEX 27/03/2024 4,859 45.66 XETA 28/03/2024 1,040 45.76 AQEU 28/03/2024 1,233 45.80 CEUX 28/03/2024 592 45.70 TQEX 28/03/2024 2,335 45.73 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 25/03/2024 1,478 36.40 AQEU 25/03/2024 2,906 36.37 CEUX 25/03/2024 81 36.26 TQEX 25/03/2024 7,922 36.40 XETA 26/03/2024 1,519 36.16 AQEU 26/03/2024 3,151 36.19 CEUX 26/03/2024 95 36.10 TQEX 26/03/2024 7,987 36.16 XETA 27/03/2024 1,552 36.27 AQEU 27/03/2024 3,228 36.37 CEUX 27/03/2024 103 36.30 TQEX 27/03/2024 8,080 36.45 XETA 28/03/2024 1,583 36.46 AQEU 28/03/2024 3,360 36.47 CEUX 28/03/2024 125 36.45 TQEX 28/03/2024 7,166 36.48 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 29, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,410,950 preference shares and 3,450,239 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 02/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com