02.04.2024 10:35:05

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 93. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

02.04.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 93. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 2, 2024 – In the period from March 25, 2024, until and including March 29, 2024, 12,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 50,336 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/03/2024 217 45.58 AQEU
27/03/2024 1,386 45.63 CEUX
27/03/2024 538 45.62 TQEX
27/03/2024 4,859 45.66 XETA
28/03/2024 1,040 45.76 AQEU
28/03/2024 1,233 45.80 CEUX
28/03/2024 592 45.70 TQEX
28/03/2024 2,335 45.73 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
25/03/2024 1,478 36.40 AQEU
25/03/2024 2,906 36.37 CEUX
25/03/2024 81 36.26 TQEX
25/03/2024 7,922 36.40 XETA
26/03/2024 1,519 36.16 AQEU
26/03/2024 3,151 36.19 CEUX
26/03/2024 95 36.10 TQEX
26/03/2024 7,987 36.16 XETA
27/03/2024 1,552 36.27 AQEU
27/03/2024 3,228 36.37 CEUX
27/03/2024 103 36.30 TQEX
27/03/2024 8,080 36.45 XETA
28/03/2024 1,583 36.46 AQEU
28/03/2024 3,360 36.47 CEUX
28/03/2024 125 36.45 TQEX
28/03/2024 7,166 36.48 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 29, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,410,950 preference shares and 3,450,239 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 02/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1871343  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871343&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

22.03.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
21.03.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.03.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
14.03.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 45,36 -0,53% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX moderat im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie deutsche Leitindex werden mit leicht negativer Tendenz erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen