12.07.2024 13:00:04
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the 2024 A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the 2024 A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020240712649055121227.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Completion%20of%20the%20Non-trading%20Transfer%20of%20Shares%20for%20the%202024%20A-share%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Plan
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
Haier is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier’s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|smart-home.haier.com
