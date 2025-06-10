Qingdao Haier Aktie

EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Yong Wu, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yong
Last name(s): Wu

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Vice President

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CNE1000048K8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.80 HKD 456,000.00 HKD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.80 HKD 456,000.00 HKD

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2025; UTC+8

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hong Kong Stock Exchange
MIC: XHKG


Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com



 
