EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Yong Wu, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Yong Last name(s): Wu

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Vice President

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI

3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CNE1000048K8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.80 HKD 456,000.00 HKD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.80 HKD 456,000.00 HKD

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2025; UTC+8

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Hong Kong Stock Exchange MIC: XHKG

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





