05.05.2025 17:32:05

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2025 / 17:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 28 April 2025 to (and including) 02 May 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
28 April 2025  46,676   8.5695
29 April 2025  43,887   9.1141
30 April 2025  43,780   9.1364
01 May 2025  -     -
02 May 2025  43,180   9.2634

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).

 

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2025

 

HelloFresh SE

 


05.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2130420  05.05.2025 CET/CEST


