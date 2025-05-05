HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
05.05.2025 17:32:05
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 28 April 2025 to (and including) 02 May 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).
Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2025
HelloFresh SE
05.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2130420 05.05.2025 CET/CEST
