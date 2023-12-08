EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Wiesbaden, 08 December 2023

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 04 December 2023 until and including 08 December 2023 a number of 12,907 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
04 December 2023 2,718 17.0000 40,193.50
05 December 2023 2,618 16.8538 43,644.10
06 December 2023 2,814 17.1560 48,277.05
07 December 2023 2,517 17.3398 44,123.30
08 December 2023 2,240 17.9435 46,206.00
Total 12,907 17.2344 222,443.95

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 43,571.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 08 December 2023

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
