|
08.12.2023 14:51:54
EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG
/ JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Wiesbaden, 08 December 2023
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 04 December 2023 until and including 08 December 2023 a number of 12,907 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 43,571.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 08 December 2023
JDC Group AG
08.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1793307 08.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
01.12.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
01.12.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.11.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.11.23
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu JDC Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JDC Group AG
|18,10
|1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erleidet zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt in der Nähe der Nulllinie bewegt. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.