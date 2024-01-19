EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

19.01.2024 12:46:53

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

19.01.2024 / 12:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 19 January 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 15 January 2024 until and including 19 January 2024 a number of 3,671 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
15 January 2024 502 19.0695 9,572.90
16 January 2024 900 18.9500 17,055.00
17 January 2024 791 18.9690 15,004.45
18 January 2024 767 19.0274 14,594.00
19 January 2024 711 19.1000 13,580.10
Total 3,671 19.0156 69,806.45

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 82,296.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 19 January 2024

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
