EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 16 February 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 February 2024 a number of 4,034 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
12 Februar 2024 948 20.5000 19,434.00
13 Februar 2024 1,014 20.5000 20,787.00
14 Februar 2024 0 0.0000 0.00
15 Februar 2024 1,036 20.4000 21,134.40
16 Februar 2024 1,036 20.6369 21,379.80
Total 4,034 20.5095 82,735.20
         

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 96,965.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 16 February 2024

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
