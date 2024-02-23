EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information



23.02.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wiesbaden, 23 February 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 February 2024 until and including 23 February 2024 a number of 4,417 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 19 Februar 2024 996 20.6996 20,616.80 20 Februar 2024 896 20.4000 18,278.40 21 Februar 2024 847 20.5000 17,363.50 22 Februar 2024 862 20.1814 17,396.40 23 Februar 2024 816 20.4510 16,688.00 Total 4,417 20.4535 90,343.10

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 101,382.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 23 February 2024

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board