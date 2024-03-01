EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

JDC Group AG



01.03.2024 / 14:39 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 01 March 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 01 March 2024 a number of 3,221 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 26.02.2024 805 20.4000 16,422.00 27.02.2024 330 20.4000 6,732.00 28.02.2024 790 20.4494 16,155.00 29.02.2024 813 20.6968 16,826.50 01.03.2024 483 20.8845 10,087.20 Total 3,221 20.5597 66,222.70

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 104,603.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 01 March 2024

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board