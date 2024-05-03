EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Wiesbaden, 03 May 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

25th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 April 2024 until and including 03 May 2024 a number of 3,498 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 29 April 2024 967 22.4449 21,704.20 30 April 2024 1,049 22.7951 23,912.10 02 May 2024 739 22.7989 16,848.40 03 May 2024 743 22.8032 16,942.80 Total 3,498 22.7008 79,407.50

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 142,084.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 03 May 2024

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board