EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

14.08.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Kontron AG: Final announcement on the share buyback program I 2024 announced on 14 June 2024

14.08.2024 | Austria

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

On 13 August 2024, Kontron AG prematurely completed the share buyback program I 2024 ("Share Buyback Program I 2024") announced on 14 June 2024 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 2 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In total, under Share Buyback Program I 2024 Kontron AG bought back 434,000 shares at a weighted average price of EURO 18.9207 per share. This corresponds to 0.68% of the company's share capital. The total price without incidental expenses of the repurchased shares was EURO 8,260,693.85.

The shares were bought back by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as MTF trading venues CBOE Europe, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

Linz, 14 August 2024

The Executive Board