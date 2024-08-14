|
14.08.2024 15:45:04
EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG
/ Transaction of own shares
Kontron AG: Final announcement on the share buyback program I 2024 announced on 14 June 2024
14.08.2024 | Austria
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
On 13 August 2024, Kontron AG prematurely completed the share buyback program I 2024 ("Share Buyback Program I 2024") announced on 14 June 2024 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 2 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In total, under Share Buyback Program I 2024 Kontron AG bought back 434,000 shares at a weighted average price of EURO 18.9207 per share. This corresponds to 0.68% of the company's share capital. The total price without incidental expenses of the repurchased shares was EURO 8,260,693.85.
The shares were bought back by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as MTF trading venues CBOE Europe, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange.
Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/investors/buyback-program-i-2024
Linz, 14 August 2024
The Executive Board
14.08.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1968053 14.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|TecDAX-Titel Kontron-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Kontron-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
12.08.24
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)