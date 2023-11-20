Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**

+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
20.11.2023 11:15:07

EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

20.11.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

59th Interim Report

 

Stuttgart, Germany, November 20, 2023. In the period from November 13, 2023 until and including November 17, 2023 a number of 9,881 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
November 13, 2023 2,259 13.0104
November 14, 2023 2,181 13.1127
November 15, 2023 1,845 13.3255
November 16, 2023 1,746 13.2914
November 17, 2023 1,850 13.5152

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including November 17, 2023, amounts to 793,377 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


20.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1777311  20.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777311&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TAKKT AGmehr Analysen

29.03.23 TAKKT Buy Warburg Research
08.08.22 TAKKT Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.22 TAKKT Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.07.22 TAKKT Hold Warburg Research
29.04.22 TAKKT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TAKKT AG 13,16 -1,50% TAKKT AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte am Montag um die Nulllinie, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendierte. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Montag gute Stimmung. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen