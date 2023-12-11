EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



11.12.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

62nd Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, December 11, 2023. In the period from December 4, 2023 until and including December 8, 2023 a number of 8,287 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR December 04, 2023 1,565 13.1167 December 05, 2023 1,185 13.0311 December 06, 2023 1,879 13.3323 December 07, 2023 1,892 13.2713 December 08, 2023 1,766 13.3147

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 8, 2023, amounts to 819,034 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.