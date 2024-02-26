EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

26.02.2024 11:53:33

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

73rd Interim Report

 

Stuttgart, Germany, February 26, 2024. In the period from February 19, 2024 until and including February 23, 2024 a number of 10,777 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
February 19, 2024 2,420 13.9296
February 20, 2024 2,457 13.8909
February 21, 2024 2,462 13.6550
February 22, 2024 1,712 13.6692
February 23, 2024 1,726 13.6190

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including February 23, 2024 amounts to 892,770 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
