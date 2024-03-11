|
11.03.2024 15:00:06
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ share buyback
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
75th Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, March 11, 2024. In the period from March 04, 2024 until and including March 08, 2024 a number of 9.060 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including March 08, 2024 amounts to 910,463 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
11.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1855785 11.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|EQS-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-PVR: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu TAKKT AGmehr Analysen
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.08.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.04.22
|TAKKT Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TAKKT AG
|13,48
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: Dow schließt leicht im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street ging es leicht aufwärts. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.