EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT AG / share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



18.03.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

76th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, March 18, 2024. In the period from March 11, 2024 until and including March 15, 2024 a number of 8.747 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR March 11, 2024 1,846 13.3858 March 12, 2024 1,779 13.4999 March 13, 2024 1,676 13.5249 March 14, 2024 1,686 13.5160 March 15, 2024 1,760 13.2310

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including March 15, 2024 amounts to 919,210 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.