EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT AG / Share buyback program

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



06.05.2024 / 16:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

83rd Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, May 06, 2024. In the period from April 29, 2024 until and including May 03, 2024 a number of 10,695 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR April 29, 2024 2,642 12.8497 April 30, 2024 2,711 13.0455 May 02, 2024 2,679 13.0151 May 03, 2024 2,663 13.2649

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including May 03, 2024 amounts to 995,238 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.