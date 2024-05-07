|
07.05.2024 15:14:40
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback - change notification
TAKKT AG
Stuttgart
Security identification number 744 600
ISIN DE 000 744 600 7
Announcement of information on the buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share buyback - change notification
Temporary suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting 2024
TAKKT AG announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc release dated October 4, 2022 and an announcement dated October 5, 2022. The buyback program is being carried out since October 6, 2022. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed in an ad-hoc release on June 27, 2023 to end on December 31, 2024 at the latest.
Stuttgart, Germany, May 07, 2024
TAKKT AG
Management Board
