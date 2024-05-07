EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback - change notification

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



07.05.2024 / 15:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TAKKT AG

Stuttgart

Security identification number 744 600

ISIN DE 000 744 600 7

Announcement of information on the buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share buyback - change notification

Temporary suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting 2024

TAKKT AG announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc release dated October 4, 2022 and an announcement dated October 5, 2022. The buyback program is being carried out since October 6, 2022. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed in an ad-hoc release on June 27, 2023 to end on December 31, 2024 at the latest.



TAKKT AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be bought back in a period of 3 trading days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting 2024 until the end of 4 trading days after the Shareholders' Meeting 2024.



The Shareholders' Meeting of TAKKT AG will take place on May 17, 2024. Therefore, no TAKKT shares will be repurchased in the period from May 14, 2024 to May 23, 2024 (both inclusive).



Stuttgart, Germany, May 07, 2024

TAKKT AG

Management Board