EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

12.08.2024 / 14:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

97th Interim Report

 

Stuttgart, Germany, August 12, 2024. In the period from August 05, 2024 until and including August 09, 2024 a number of 23,337 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
August 05, 2024 5,837 10.0131
August 06, 2024 3,793 10.1686
August 07, 2024 3,579 10.1519
August 08, 2024 3,120 10.5383
August 09, 2024 7,008 10.6342

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including August 09, 2024 amounts to 1,317,993 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
