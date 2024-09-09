|
09.09.2024 11:41:09
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
101st Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, September 9, 2024. In the period from September 2, 2024 until and including September 6, 2024 a number of 11,799 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including September 6, 2024 amounts to 1,375,028 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
09.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1984341 09.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.09.24
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.09.24
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu TAKKT AGmehr Analysen
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TAKKT AG
|9,71
|-1,12%