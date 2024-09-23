|
23.09.2024 15:38:13
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
103rd Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, September 23, 2024. In the period from September 16, 2024 until and including September 20, 2024 a number of 9,651 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including September 20, 2024 amounts to 1,396,448 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1993663 23.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
15:38
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:38
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel SDAX notiert zum Start des Montagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt am Freitagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu TAKKT AGmehr Analysen
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.07.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TAKKT AG
|9,53
|-2,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKeine Entspannung zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Minus -- Deutscher Aktienmarkt beendet Handel höher -- Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss in Fernost
ATX-Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenauftakt in schlechter Stimmung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu sehen. An der Wall Street geht es leicht nach oben. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zum Wochenstart Uneinigkeit.