EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



30.09.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

104th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, September 30, 2024. In the period from September 23, 2024 until and including September 27, 2024 a number of 10,946 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR September 23, 2024 2,266 9.8535 September 24, 2024 2,169 9.5825 September 25, 2024 2,085 9.6873 September 26, 2024 2,169 9.9416 September 27, 2024 2,257 9.9840

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including September 27, 2024 amounts to 1,407,394 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.