EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



21.10.2024 / 11:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

107th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, October 21, 2024. In the period from October 14, 2024 until and including October 18, 2024 a number of 12,516 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR October 14, 2024 2,236 10.0918 October 15, 2024 2,303 10.0654 October 16, 2024 2,535 10.1045 October 17, 2024 2,707 10.0970 October 18, 2024 2,735 10.2647

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 18, 2024 amounts to 1,440,297 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.