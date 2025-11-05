EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 | Share buyback program 2025 of WashTec AG

WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information



05.11.2025 / 10:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WashTec AG, Augsburg

- WKN 750750 -

- ISIN DE0007507501 -

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 | Share buyback program 2025 of WashTec AG



As announced in the ad-hoc announcement dated October 23, 2025, the Management Board of WashTec AG (ISIN DE0007507501) ("Company") resolved on October 23, 2025, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to implement a share buyback program with a total volume of up to €5.0m (total purchase price excluding transaction costs) ("2025 Share Buyback Program"). The buyback will begin on November 6, 2025 and will take place within the period until May 4, 2026 (inclusive) at the latest.



As part of the 2025 Share Buyback Program, up to a total of 100,000 of the Company's own shares are to be repurchased via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to €5.0m in the period from November 6, 2025 to no later than May 4, 2026 (inclusive). The repurchase will be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange.



The Company is thus making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2025 pursuant to Section 71 Para. 1 No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire treasury shares. Accordingly, WashTec AG is authorized until June 30, 2028 to acquire treasury shares for purposes other than trading in treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital of WashTec AG existing at the time of the resolution on the authorization or - if this value is lower - of the share capital of WashTec AG existing at the time the authorization is exercised; this corresponds to up to 1,397,697 shares. The shares acquired on the basis of this authorization, together with other shares in the Company that the Company has already acquired in the past and still holds or that are attributable to it in accordance with Sections 71d and 71e AktG, may at no time account for more than 10% of the existing share capital. The Company currently holds 594,646 treasury shares, which corresponds to approximately 4.25% of the Company's current share capital.



The 2025 Share Buyback Program will be carried out on the basis of the aforementioned authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2025. Accordingly, the consideration per share paid by the Company (excluding trading costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average market price of the Company's shares in the XETRA closing auction (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.



The treasury shares acquired can be used for all purposes permitted by the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2025, including the cancellation of shares.



The repurchase of own shares is carried out in accordance with the provisions of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with the exception of the restrictions pursuant to Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



The 2025 Share Buyback Program will be carried out under the management of a credit institution or several credit institutions commissioned by WashTec AG, which will make their decisions on the timing of the acquisition of shares of WashTec AG independently and uninfluenced by WashTec AG in accordance with Art. 4 Para. 2 lit. b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In this respect, WashTec AG will not influence the decisions of the credit institution(s).



The Share Buyback will be carried out in accordance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, the shares of WashTec AG will not be acquired in accordance with Art. 3 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 at a price above that of the last independent trade or (if higher) above that of the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place, even if the shares are traded on different trading venues. In addition, in accordance with Art. 3 Para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on any one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.



In view of the Annual General Meeting planned for May 12, 2026 and its legally compliant implementation, no shares will be repurchased in the period from March 25, 2026 (00:00 hours) to April 2, 2026 (24:00 hours).



Each credit institution commissioned by WashTec AG to carry out the 2025 Share Buyback Program will be obliged by WashTec AG to carry out the acquisition of WashTec AG shares in accordance with the aforementioned rules and regulations.



The 2025 Share Buyback Program may, to the extent legally permissible, be terminated, suspended, interrupted and resumed at any time within the aforementioned period until May 4, 2026.



Information on the transactions associated with the 2025 Share Buyback Program will be published in a form that meets the requirements of Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 3 Sentence 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions.



In addition, the Company will, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and d) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 3 Sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Company will publish the transactions announced on its website



Augsburg, November 5, 2025



WashTec AG

The Management Board

