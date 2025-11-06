EQS-News: WashTec AG Launches Share Buyback Program – Management Board Explains Strategic Rationale

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

WashTec AG Launches Share Buyback Program – Management Board Explains Strategic Rationale



06.11.2025 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Augsburg, November 6, 2025 – WashTec AG, a leading provider of innovative vehicle wash solutions, is launching the share buyback program via the stock exchange, as announced on October 23, 2025. The Management Board outlines the strategic rationale behind this measure.



“The excellent results of the third quarter confirm that WashTec is operationally on a very good path to achieve its short- and medium-term goals. WashTec’s business model generates strong cash flows, and our stock represents high returns for our shareholders. With the share buyback program launched today, we are sending a clear signal of our confidence in the long-term value development of WashTec AG,” said Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.



“As announced during the Capital Markets Webcast this summer, we see share buybacks as a reasonable complement to our existing dividend policy and as an expression of our financial strength,” added Andreas Pabst, CFO of WashTec AG.



With that in mind, the Management Board has decided to initiate the share buyback program. It will run from November 6, 2025, to May 4, 2026, with a maximum volume of €5.0m or 100,000 shares. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes approved by the Annual General Meeting.



The banking house Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG has been mandated to carry out the buyback program. Further details were published in the Announcement dated November 5, 2025, and are available on WashTec AG’s Investor Relations website.



About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative carwash solutions. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in the markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.



Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

