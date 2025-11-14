Mendarion Aktie

WKN DE: A2LQ2D / ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0

14.11.2025 18:16:06

EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Leon
Last name(s): Sander

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director & Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
029 Group SE

b) LEI
894500HTWHCWL0NSS150 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 4,586.40 EUR
31.20 EUR 1,560.00 EUR
30.40 EUR 6,140.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.79 EUR 12,287.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Kurfürstendamm 14
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.029-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101824  14.11.2025 CET/CEST





