WKN: 940883 / ISIN: NL0000238145

13.11.2025 13:46:06

EQS-DD: ad pepper media International N.V.: Euro Serve Media GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2025 / 13:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Euro Serve Media GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Oschmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ad pepper media International N.V.

b) LEI
52990050T51W55KK4X45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0000238145

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7000 EUR 805,175.1000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.7000 EUR 805,175.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101782  13.11.2025 CET/CEST





