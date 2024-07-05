05.07.2024 16:45:27

EQS-DD: AdCapital AG: Dr. Andreas Schmid, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AdCapital AG

b) LEI
529900BOQS5HB5R4F687 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 4250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5000 EUR 4250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


05.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AdCapital AG
Im Ermlisgrund 11
76337 Waldbronn
Germany
Internet: www.adcapital.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92855  05.07.2024 CET/CEST



