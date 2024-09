EQS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



09.09.2024

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status The notification concerns a person closely associated with persons with managerial responsibilities. Name and position: Günter Mikula, Robert Hofer, Harald Berger, Martin Aigner (each member of the supervisory board) b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AMAG Austria Metall AG b) LEI 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: share ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 24.10 EUR 50,000 units d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume 24.10 EUR 50,000 units e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-05; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

09.09.2024