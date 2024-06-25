EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2024 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5,85 EUR 20.000 units 5,87 EUR 2.800 units 5,89 EUR 249 units 5,90 EUR 10.098 units 5,91 EUR 1.368 units 5,92 EUR 4.361 units 5,93 EUR 2.993 units 5,94 EUR 2.846 units 5,95 EUR 4.574 units 5,96 EUR 5.086 units 5,97 EUR 7.219 units 5,98 EUR 2.940 units 5,99 EUR 466 units 6,00 EUR 50.000 units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 5,96 EUR 100.000 units e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-20 UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

