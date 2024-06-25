EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.06.2024 / 10:43 CET/CEST
|Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nikolaos Lykos
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|LEI
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Identification code
|AT0000A325L0
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5,85 EUR
|20.000 units
|
|5,87 EUR
|2.800 units
|
|
|5,89 EUR
|249 units
|
|
|5,90 EUR
|10.098 units
|
|
|5,91 EUR
|1.368 units
|
|
|5,92 EUR
|4.361 units
|
|
|5,93 EUR
|2.993 units
|
|
|5,94 EUR
|2.846 units
|
|
|5,95 EUR
|4.574 units
|
|
|5,96 EUR
|5.086 units
|
|
|5,97 EUR
|7.219 units
|
|
|5,98 EUR
|2.940 units
|
|
|5,99 EUR
|466 units
|
|
|6,00 EUR
|50.000 units
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|5,96 EUR
|100.000 units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-06-20 UTC+2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)
25.06.2024 CET/CEST
