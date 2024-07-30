EQS-DD: Branicks Group AG: DIC Opportunistic GmbH, sell

30.07.2024 17:45:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.07.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: DIC Opportunistic GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Branicks Group AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.10 EUR 210000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.10 EUR 210000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com



 
