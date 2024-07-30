|
30.07.2024 17:45:19
EQS-DD: Branicks Group AG: DIC Opportunistic GmbH, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93183 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|EQS-News: Global Tower: Project transfer to new owners completed after full refurbishment (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|EQS-News: Global Tower: Projektübergang auf neue Besitzer nach Komplettsanierung abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
30.07.24
|EQS-DD: Branicks Group AG: DIC Opportunistic GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
|
30.07.24
|EQS-DD: Branicks Group AG: DIC Opportunistic GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Successful new lettings in the “Stadttor” in Heidelberg's Bahnstadt district (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Erfolgreiche Neuvermietungen im „Stadttor“ in Heidelberger Bahnstadt (EQS Group)
|
19.07.24
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: New lease in the multi-tenant office building “Gate 9” near Stuttgart (EQS Group)
|
19.07.24
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Neuvermietung im Multi-Tenant-Bürogebäude „Gate 9“ bei Stuttgart (EQS Group)