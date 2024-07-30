EQS-DD: Branicks Group AG: DIC Opportunistic GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.07.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: DIC Opportunistic GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Schmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Branicks Group AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.10 EUR 210000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.10 EUR 210000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





