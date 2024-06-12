Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 12:00:37

EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Charlotte Johs, Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse Per Johs




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Charlotte
Last name(s): Johs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse Per Johs

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.785 EUR 1353.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.7850 EUR 1353.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE DXE
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany



 
