EQS-News: Cherry SE comments on TI postponement and initiates measures to offset expected revenue shortfall

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cherry SE comments on TI postponement and initiates measures to offset expected revenue shortfall



13.11.2025 / 08:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, November 13, 2025 – On November 6, 2025, the German Bundestag resolved to postpone the mandatory connection of approximately 90,000 healthcare and medical aid professionals, such as physiotherapists, to the telematics infrastructure (TI) from January 1, 2026, to October 1, 2027. Due to the absence of the initial equipment rollout for the relevant professional groups originally expected for 2026, Cherry SE, like other companies operating in this sector, anticipates revenue losses in the millions in the coming financial year. An immediate revenue shortfall of several million Euros is already expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cherry SE, one of the leading hardware partners of TI, had regarded adherence to the original timeline for connecting healthcare and medical aid providers as a binding business foundation between policymakers and industry. The company considers the postponement a serious interference with planning reliability for medium-sized players that depend on clear political guidelines.

“This decision represents a setback for healthcare provision and sends a disappointing signal to us eHealth players,” said Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE. “The added value of the TI extends far beyond individual components. The postponement not only disregards the direct benefits for patient care such as quick access to critical data in the electronic patient record (ePA), but also harms small and medium-sized enterprises that have relied on clear frameworks and made significant upfront investments. Furthermore, the digitalization and debureaucratization goals of the German government are being severely slowed down.”

To mitigate the financial effects of this political decision, Cherry SE has immediately initiated measures to compensate for lost revenue and further strengthen its market position in the digital health segment. The company is now accelerating high-margin replacement business among already connected professional groups such as pharmacies and medical practices, leveraging the ongoing connection obligation in the care sector, and focusing primarily on stronger marketing of its software solutions such as the Terminal Management System (TMS) and the TI Messenger (TIM).

Cherry SE is now placing greater emphasis on end-to-end digitization and the usability of TI components, thereby reaffirming its commitment to the digital transformation of the healthcare sector, positioning itself for future market developments, and aiming to offset the revenue impact over the medium term.

The Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, published today, also refers to the effects of this decision and can be accessed here: https://ir.cherry.de/en/home/publications/#interim-reports

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ir@cherry.de