EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Charlotte Johs, Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse Per Johs



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.06.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Charlotte Last name(s): Johs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry SE

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse Per Johs





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.68 EUR 5250.12 EUR



2.74 EUR 5252.58 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.7097 EUR 10502.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: AQUIS EU MIC: AQEU





