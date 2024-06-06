06.06.2024 16:32:32

EQS-DD: Cherry SE: JKOK Venture Anstalt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: JKOK Venture Anstalt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Kaltner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1925 EUR 5970.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.1925 EUR 5970.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Posit Dark
MIC: XPOS


06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




92221  06.06.2024 CET/CEST



