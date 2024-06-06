EQS-DD: Cherry SE: JKOK Venture Anstalt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: JKOK Venture Anstalt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Kaltner Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry SE

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.16 EUR 339.12 EUR



2.2 EUR 178.20 EUR



2.225 EUR 1294.95 EUR



2.245 EUR 2451.54 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.2300 EUR 4263.8100 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Aquis SAS MIC: AQSE





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





