EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.04.2025 / 22:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s.
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/Status
|Person is closely related to:
Pavel Mechura, Management Board
|
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|
|
|
|ISIN
|AT0000A21KS2
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition: The transaction is part of an intra-group reorganisation of shareholdings by means of contributions of shares to wholly owned subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|
|15.99 EUR
|70721553 Shares/Units
|
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|
|
|15.99 EUR
|70721553 Shares/Units
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-03-27; UTC+01:00
|
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a Trading Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01.04.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|
|1100 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
97828 01.04.2025 CET/CEST