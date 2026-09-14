Datron Aktie
WKN DE: A0V9LA / ISIN: DE000A0V9LA7
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14.09.2026 11:47:06
EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Jonas Gillmann, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATRON AG
|Am Innovationsfeld 1
|64372 Ober-Ramstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.datron.de
|LEI Code:
|391200UUW3S073CCDA23
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107038 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Datron AG
|
11:47
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Jonas Gillmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11:47
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Jonas Gillmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:41
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Michael Daniel, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:41
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Michael Daniel, Kauf (EQS Group)
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03.09.26
|EQS-News: DATRON veröffentlicht die Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten 6 Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2026 (EQS Group)
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26.06.26
|EQS-News: DATRON AG gibt das Ergebnis der Ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2026 bekannt (EQS Group)
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26.06.26
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: PCI Private Capital Investment GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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25.06.26
|EQS-DD: DATRON AG: PCI Private Capital Investment GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)