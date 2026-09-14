Datron Aktie

Datron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0V9LA / ISIN: DE000A0V9LA7

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14.09.2026 11:47:06

EQS-DD: DATRON AG: Jonas Gillmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Gillmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATRON AG

b) LEI
391200UUW3S073CCDA23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0V9LA7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9 EUR 11,250 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.0000 EUR 11,250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: DATRON AG
Am Innovationsfeld 1
64372 Ober-Ramstadt
Germany
Internet: www.datron.de
LEI Code: 391200UUW3S073CCDA23



 
End of News EQS News Service




107038  14.09.2026 CET/CEST





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