EQS-DD: ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Zils





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ecotel communication ag

b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005854343





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.40 EUR 14537.60 EUR



15.30 EUR 4651.20 EUR



15.35 EUR 307.00 EUR



15.25 EUR 5307.00 EUR



15.65 EUR 4272.45 EUR



16.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR



16.35 EUR 4365.45 EUR



16.20 EUR 4325.40 EUR



16.20 EUR 4325.40 EUR



16.10 EUR 627.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.6850 EUR 47039.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XETR





