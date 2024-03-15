Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 15:32:53

EQS-DD: ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Zils

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ecotel communication ag

b) LEI
391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005854343

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
15.40 EUR 14537.60 EUR
15.30 EUR 4651.20 EUR
15.35 EUR 307.00 EUR
15.25 EUR 5307.00 EUR
15.65 EUR 4272.45 EUR
16.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR
16.35 EUR 4365.45 EUR
16.20 EUR 4325.40 EUR
16.20 EUR 4325.40 EUR
16.10 EUR 627.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.6850 EUR 47039.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90279  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860289&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ecotel communication agmehr Nachrichten