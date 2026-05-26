EPH Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3EGG4 / ISIN: AT0000A34DM3
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26.05.2026 09:08:41
EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Alexander Lühr, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPH Group AG
|Gumpendorfer Straße 26
|1060 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.eph-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105104 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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09:10
|EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Yasmin Wilfling, buy (EQS Group)
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09:10
|EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Yasmin Wilfling, Kauf (EQS Group)
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09:08
|EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Alexander Lühr, buy (EQS Group)
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09:08
|EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Alexander Lühr, Kauf (EQS Group)
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21.05.26
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