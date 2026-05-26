EPH Group Aktie

EPH Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EGG4 / ISIN: AT0000A34DM3

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26.05.2026 09:10:38

EQS-DD: EPH Group AG: Yasmin Wilfling, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.05.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yasmin
Last name(s): Wilfling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EPH Group AG

b) LEI
894500SN5GTABFSFWS54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A34DM3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.00 EUR 347 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.0000 EUR 347.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
21/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: EPH Group AG
Gumpendorfer Straße 26
1060 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.eph-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105106  26.05.2026 CET/CEST





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