19.04.2024 14:27:47

EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Ivo Ivanovski, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2024 / 14:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Ivanovski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI
5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT000000ETS9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
3.525 EUR 1416.0 Units
3.53 EUR 845.0 Units
3.52 EUR 571.0 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5255 EUR 2832.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


19.04.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91105  19.04.2024 CET/CEST



