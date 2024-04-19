EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Ivo Ivanovski, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2024 / 14:26 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ivo Last name(s): Ivanovski





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI

5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT000000ETS9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.525 EUR 1416.0 Units



3.53 EUR 845.0 Units



3.52 EUR 571.0 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.5255 EUR 2832.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

17/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





19.04.2024 CET/CEST





